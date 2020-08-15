Swati Lakra to take over minor’s case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Additional DG, Women Safety Wing, Swati Lakra will now monitor the probe into the death of the 14-year-old girl, who was raped for several months in Maruthi Home, an NGO for child care at Ameenpur. The child was also physically assaulted by her uncle. She was admitted to Niloufer Hospital on August 7 and died while undergoing treatment.

“We have asked the DGP Telangana to assign a DSP rank officer to probe the case, and apart from that, the ADG, Women Safety Wing, has also directed to closely monitor the probe,” Divya Devarajan, Commissioner for Women and Child Welfare Department, Telangana, said on Friday.

She added that all inmates of Maruthi Home have now been shifted to State Home Campus at Yousufguda. The probe is likely to look into the financial transactions of Maruti Home. The high-powered committee will submit a preliminary report by August 20.