AIIMS-Bibinagar coronavirus centre still a work in progress

Donita Jose

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Work on the Covid-19 isolation centre at AIIMS-Bibinagar has been progressing at snail’s pace due to lack of equipment. Though the Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district administration has taken over one of the buildings from the AIIMS management and begun a quarantine facility for patients with Coronavirus symptoms, the process of converting it into a treatment centre for COVID-positive patients has not been completed yet.

The district administration had planned to open a 50-bed isolation centre with oxygen lines at AIIMS, Bibinagar. “The work of laying oxygen lines is still on. Since this is a new building, we had to start from scratch. Though beds are available, equipment to treat patients is still not available,” explained a senior official on condition of anonymity.

Procurement of bulk oxygen cylinders for use is still pending and so is the procurement of other equipment, such as pulse oximeters, pulse monitors, X-ray machines etc. Officials said a 10-bed facility could be put to use temporarily for moderate cases.

Sources said it might take up to a month for all the work to be completed. Bhongir is the only district in the State without oxygen or ICU beds. All critical patients are being shifted to Gandhi Hospital or TIMS.

Meanwhile, the District Hospital in Bhongir inaugurated its 20-oxygen bed ward for Covid-19 on Friday. “We have readied 10 beds each in other government hospitals, which will be used as and when cases arrive,” said Dr Ravi Prakash, Superintendent of the hospital.