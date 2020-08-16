STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

AIIMS-Bibinagar coronavirus centre still a work in progress

The district administration had planned to open a 50-bed isolation centre with oxygen lines at AIIMS, Bibinagar.

Published: 16th August 2020 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS Bibinagar

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Work on the Covid-19 isolation centre at AIIMS-Bibinagar has been progressing at snail’s pace due to lack of equipment. Though the Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district administration has taken over one of the buildings from the AIIMS management and begun a quarantine facility for patients with Coronavirus symptoms, the process of converting it into a treatment centre for COVID-positive patients has not been completed yet.

The district administration had planned to open a 50-bed isolation centre with oxygen lines at AIIMS, Bibinagar. “The work of laying oxygen lines is still on. Since this is a new building, we had to start from scratch. Though beds are available, equipment to treat patients is still not available,” explained a senior official on condition of anonymity.

Procurement of bulk oxygen cylinders for use is still pending and so is the procurement of other equipment, such as pulse oximeters, pulse monitors, X-ray machines etc. Officials said a 10-bed facility could be put to use temporarily for moderate cases.

Sources said it might take up to a month for all the work to be completed. Bhongir is the only district in the State without oxygen or ICU beds. All critical patients are being shifted to Gandhi Hospital or TIMS. 
Meanwhile, the District Hospital in Bhongir inaugurated its 20-oxygen bed ward for Covid-19 on Friday. “We have readied 10 beds each in other government hospitals, which will be used as and when cases arrive,” said Dr Ravi Prakash, Superintendent of the hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp