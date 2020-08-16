Busted! Ganja worth Rs 2.62 cr seized from Maha-bound container truck

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major drug haul amid the pandemic, ganja worth Rs 2.62 crore was seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence’s (DRI) Hyderabad Zonal Unit on the city outskirts on Saturday. It was being transported in a container truck from Vizag to Maharashtra, via Hyderabad.

The contraband was concealed behind empty crates in the truck, DRI officials said. Based on specific intelligence, DRI sleuths intercepted the vehicle on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Saturday. On searching the vehicle, it was found stacked with empty plastic crates.

After a detailed examination of the cargo area of the container truck, they unearthed several bags of ganja from behind the empty plastic crates. A total of 1,050 kg of ganja with an approximate value of Rs 2.62 crore in the grey market was found.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the ganja was sourced from Visakhapatnam Agency Area and was destined for Maharashtra. Officials arrested the person driving the vehicle. The contraband and the vehicle have been seized.