STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Days after elaborate reopening, Hyderabad's Moazzam Jahi Market leaks

Water was seeping through the roof and running down the walls at the new exhibition area and also in the main courtyard.

Published: 16th August 2020 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

Water seeps through the ceiling of the new exhibition area at Moazzam Jahi market. (Photo} EPS/ R V K Rao)

Water seeps through the ceiling of the new exhibition area at Moazzam Jahi market. (Photo EPS/ R V K Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A few days after the Telangana government inaugurated the Moazzam Jahi Market with great pomp, a visit to the site by The New Indian Express showed that the various portions of the 85-year-old structure, which the state claimed to have restored, was leaking from the ceiling. 

Water was seeping through the roof and running down the walls at the new exhibition area and also in the main courtyard. The water is also making the granite stones wet. 

Experts said that prolonged exposure to such conditions will lead to structural damage of Moazzam Jahi. Although the pillars and wall which are made of stone may last longer, long time exposure may damage the roof, and in the worst-case scenario it may cause irreversible damage, experts said. 

When the issue was brought to the notice of an official, the person concerned said that the ceiling in the exhibition roof was yet to be solidified and the incessant rains was playing a spoilsport. The official assured that as for the exhibition room, the situation will improve once the rain subsides and it is given time to dry. As for the situation in the main courtyard, where works ended long back, officials said that matter will be looked into immediately.

Meanwhile, miffed shopkeepers at Moazzam Jahi market questioned the government's Rs 16 crore restoration project. "It has been consistently dripping from the roof in front of my shop. It has just been two days, and the situation is this. What will happen in a few years?" a shopkeeper said. 

On August 14, the state government officially reopened the Moazzam Jahi Market after it underwent restoration process for around 2 years. They had then claimed that a cebara laryering was done to roofs to prevent water seepage. 

The four clocks which adorn the clocktower, which had stopped functioning, were replaced. The huge gold finials on top of the clocktowers were also restored. A flag post has been erected in the central courtyard.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Moazzam Jahi market Hyderabad
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp