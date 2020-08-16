STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Only one Ganesh idol per village in Rangareddy

The concerned gram panchayat and police officials are notifying the Utsav committees of the rules by conducting special meetings. 

Ganesh Utsav celebrations

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, Rangareddy district authorities have made it clear to the Ganesh Utsav Committees that only one Ganesh idol would be permitted in a village. In addition, authorities have also imposed restrictions on the number of days for which the idols can be kept and their height. The restrictions were imposed with a view to avoid mass gatherings.

The concerned gram panchayat and police officials are notifying the Utsav committees of the rules by conducting special meetings. The committees are not allowed to install an idol taller than three feet, and can only keep it at a spot for five days. In addition, authorities are also appealing to the devotees to use eco-friendly idols.

“We had to take these decisions to contain the spread of the virus. We have warned the committees that any violations will be viewed seriously. The Utsav committees were also advised not to erect any pandals, and instead place the idols in community halls. Once we get past this grave situation, the Utsav Committees can erect idols without any curbs,” said Shiva Kumar, a mandal revenue officer.

Meanwhile, a few Utsav Committees are expressing resentment over the restrictions, citing exceptions which allow commercial establishments to be open. “Almost all commercial establishments, including non-essentials, are running without any restrictions.  Authorities think that imposing restrictions on Ganesh pandals will contain the virus. “If only one pandal is established, would it not lead to gathering of large numbers at one place?” asked Vital, Chegur sarpanch.

