Panic as Asst SI storms out of police station after tiff

Published: 16th August 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 08:01 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Ghatkesar police station staff went into a panic mode, after an Assistant Sub-Inspector K Ramakrishna, stormed out of the police station following an argument with the Additional Inspector on Saturday. 

Before walking out, he called his family and told them that it was his last call. His worried kin called officials at the station. Later police traced him in his car and rushed him to a private hospital.

The incident brought back memories of a similar event in November, 2019. ASI K Narasimha of Balapur police station set himself ablaze after which a case of abetment to suicide was registered against the Inspector and two others.

Inspector Ghatkesar N Chandra Babu told TNIE that ASI K Ramakrishna (57) had an argument with the Additional Inspector over a case, after which he left the police station and drove off in his car. “Alerted by his family about his calls, our teams tracked him near the ORR around 10 km from the police station. When we reached there, his car was parked and he was in the driver’s seat.

Suspecting that he had consumed something, we shifted him to hospital, but found that he had not consumed anything,” Chandra Babu said. He denied allegations that the ASI had been harassed by superiors.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp