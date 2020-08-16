STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sai Life Sciences’ new research centre proves Hyderabad’s tech talent: KTR

Sai Life Sciences Limited, a growing contract research organisation, announced the commissioning of its new Research and Technology Centre in Hyderabad on Saturday.

KTR

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Sai Life Sciences Limited, a growing contract research organisation, announced the commissioning of its new Research and Technology Centre in Hyderabad on Saturday. The Centre, located in Genome Valley, is spread across 83,000 sq ft. 

Speaking at the inauguration, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said, “I am delighted to inaugurate this world-class Research and Technology Centre of Sai Life Sciences. It is a matter of pride for us that Hyderabad is emerging as the innovation hub and serving more than 1,000 global innovators in their vision to improve healthcare and research and development around the globe.

Expansion of Sai Life Sciences in Hyderabad serves as the testimony to Hyderabad’s growing R&D prowess and extraordinary talent pool.” Krishna Kanumuri, CEO and MD, Sai Life Sciences, said, “Our philosophy behind building this new facility was to go beyond what the norm is in India and to create what our global innovator partners expect in their in-house capabilities.”  The new centre aims to be the nerve-centre of the company’s R&D capability and accelerate the discovery and development of new drugs.

The facility is integrated with features such as 250 fume hoods, intelligent lab design, satellite analytical testing, process safety lab, collaborate workspaces and much more. Rama Rao also laid a foundation stone for Genopolis — a multi-tenanted laboratory and manufacturing space for life sciences and pharma companies in Genome Valley. 

Virtual launch of Intinta Innovator Exhibition
Encouraged by the success of first-of-its-kind Intinta Innovator Exhibition in 2019, the Telangana State Innovation Cell, along with 33 district administrations, has come up with an online version of the same in view of Covid-19. 

The online exhibition was launched by IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday. The campaign received more than 250 entries from all the districts, out of which 65 were chosen. Addressing the exhibition, IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, “With District Collectors’ consistent efforts to scout and present innovative minds from all sections, innovation will continue to be a force of unity.” A central WhatsApp number was shared by the TSIC to ensure that citizens from all demographics and backgrounds could send the details of their innovation. 

TITA’s TikTok alternative to be launched soon
Hyderabad: A made-in-Hyderabad mobile app with features of TikTok, which was developed by the startup community in collaboration with TITA, is set to be launched soon.  Launching the logo and teaser of ‘Alap’, TITA president Sundeep Kumar Makthala said that the app, developed by E-Soft Labs, would emerge as the best alternative to Tiktok. Alap will be available in 13 Indian languages.  “There are many apps in the market that are fully commercial, but there are none to meet the social needs of users,” Makthala said. The launch of the app by the TITA startup community was aimed at filling this social void and to employ a few techies who lost their jobs due to the pandemic

