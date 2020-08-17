Major fire breaks out in apartment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Panic gripped the residents of an apartment at Domalguda, when a major fire triggered gas cylinder explosions on Sunday.

The fire broke out in the second floor of Tulip’s Residence, a five-storey building in Gagan Mahal colony. “The fire broke out in Ranjit Singh’s flat. He noticed the flames and immediately took his family members to safety. No one was injured in the incident,” said Prem Kumar, a sub-insepctor from Chikkadpally. After noticing smoke coming from the second floor of the building, all the residents were evacuated,” he added.

The source of the fire is suspected to be an electric short circuit in the kitchen. As a result, three gas cylinders, which were reportedly kept in the kitchen, exploded, causing locals to panic.