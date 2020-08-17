Rains, lockdown make air clean, but Hyderabad still noisy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A combination of incessant rain in Hyderabad over the last few days and a moderate lockdown has resulted in a ‘good’ Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city on Sunday. On Sunday, till around 5 pm, at an AQI of 26 (good), the city recorded its cleanest air for August. According to experts, pollution levels in Hyderabad usually remain low during monsoon.

An official from the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) said that the reasons behind cleaner air are rains, which help in “washing off the air pollutants from the atmosphere”, and fewer vehicles plying on the roads due to the moderate lockdown.

No treat for the ears

According to the latest data from the TSPCB, most parts of the city recorded noise levels more than the permissible limits.Gachibowli, a ‘sensitive zone’, recorded 54 decibels (dB) during the night and 61.3 dB in the day time.

Gachibowli has a permissible noise limit of 40 dB for night time and 50 dB for day time. Tarnaka, a residential zone, recorded 67.9 dB in the night and 68.7 for day. Residential areas have a permissible limit of 55 dB for day and 45 dB for night time. The TSPCB official, however, said that most of the noise meters are not providing accurate readings.