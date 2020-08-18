16 DRF teams on duty in Hyderabad to rescue rain-hit citizens

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the light of heavy rains lashing Hyderabad, Disaster Response Force teams of the GHMC have kept three specialised boats on standby to attend to any contingencies arising out of heavy rain and inundation of low lying areas. Sixteen DRF teams consisting of 360 personnel are working round-the-clock in three shifts in the city to attend to emergencies.

EVDM Director Vishwajit Kampati told Express that all DRF teams have been given equipment and safety gear for handling complaints of fallen trees, waterlogging and other citizen assistance grievances. Specialised machinery and pumps have been placed at strategic locations in the city. Over 300 complaints from citizens have been addressed in the last 72 hours. No major traffic issues have come up in the last three days, he added. Three teams of DRF have taken up rescue and relief operations in Warangal rescuing 36 citizens till now, Kampati said.

GHMC has solved 300 complaints in 3 days

