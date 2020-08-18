Art therapy workshops giving solace to many

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Who thought we would wake up to a dystopian reality in the year 2020? This pandemic has taken a toll on our emotional and mental well-being. Our relationships, careers, goals and aspirations have altered as we learn to cope with the “new-normal”. During such trying times, Art can be a savior to remind us of our interconnectedness and our inner selves. International artist Akshita Gandhi has decided to add a spark of positivity and colour to help family and friends cope with the current situation by curating Art Therapy Workshops.

Art therapy is not just about creating art, it is about expressing yourself and letting go of your negative emotions through a healthy, intuitive and therapeutic outlet. It is not a test of creativity, because the focus lies on the process rather than the outcome.

It is a tool to express emotions that lie buried deep within our subconscious and unconscious minds. After the workshops are conducted, Akshita’s expertise lies in being able to interpret the viewer’s repressed feelings that the viewer may be unaware of. Essentially, the sessions conducted by her were meant to aid in dealing with anxiety, panic attacks, stress of any kind, overcoming a physical health problem or simply de-stressing from a long day!

Elaborating about these therapy workshops, she says, “Mandalas are the first in this. The definition of a mandala is a circle. In Hinduism and Buddhism philosophy, it literally means the representation of the unconscious mind. The sessions I curate have helped many relax, de-stress, reconnect, re-centre, remain grounded and most importantly get in touch with the emotions that linger in the subconscious. The second is art therapy with shapes and forms. This session has five quick guided meditations to attain a sense of balance. The viewer creates two diagrams: one with shapes before the meditation and the other with shapes after the meditation. This comparison forms the analysis to understand the changes your subconscious/unconscious mind desires in order to bring personal growth into your lives.”

The third that Akshita works on is cubism. Akshita has designed a workshop for anger management through cubism, which is one of the most sought-after genres in the history of art. Just like anger distorts our health, lives and relationships with loved ones, similarly through cubism, Akshita encourages her viewers to distort objects on paper and Akshita uses that to help the viewer better understand the subtextual meaning of their anger and how it distorts various aspects of their lives. Not only will this allow them to deal with their negative emotions through a healthy outlet and a spiritual insight but will also give them a crash course in the basics of cubism.To streamline the same, she collaborated with many professionals and platforms and helped a lot of people recover mentally from the perils of the pandemic.

Lightbox art

Akshita Gandhi’s creative world is one that conquers societal gender roles, empowers women, and transcends borders. She completed her MA from the Lotus Institute in Dubai in Fine Arts. she has exhibited her art globally, using various artworks made using the techniques of Mixed Media. Her artworks are always accompanied with a small sonnet, portraying the real meaning behind the art. She has showcased her art in some of the biggest art fairs such as Scope 2018 and Pulse 2019 during Art Basel Miami. She has four international galleries currently representing her art works.