City champs Mithali Raj, Saina Nehwal discuss if peace is subjective

HYDERABAD: Peace is subjective, peace in the external is when a person can thrive and in the internal to be mindful of yourself in various situations of life and then act, said India’s Women’s cricket team Captain Mithali Raj. Part of the seven-day Virtual Ekam world Peace Festival, which is happening globally. Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal joined from Hyderabad joined the cricket captian. Supporting the message on woman, Mithali spoke candidly about her personal life. “Peace during challenges is when we are mindful and act where necessary, not rush into action when we should not; and sometimes it is right to give our best without worrying about results.”

Covid-19 gave her an opportunity to meditate and live in the present, it made her breathe deeper andnot keep running in to the future anxieties or past regards” Mithali added.Also Mithali joined the prayer with Preethaji, co-creator of Ekkam to overcome the Covid crisis. In the evening online session Saina and Preethaji joined millions of peace meditators online. Saina said that remaining calm even though situations are stressful and demanding is important. Peace has been an important factor in every single win of hers. Inner peace is important to act clearly and address difficult challenges for high performance athletes and for everyone else too.”

“A woman must awaken to four aspects of her power. She must awaken to the power of Shakti _ the animating potential, Amba – the healing potential, Kali - the wisdom potential, and Parvati – the playful potential. When the power of all these 4 aspects get unified in a woman, she becomes whole and nurtures life around her,” Preethaji added.