 Fulltime in-person work, study is a thing of past: Study

Published: 18th August 2020 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The pandemic has fundamentally changed education as we know it. This is the sentiment that three out of four learners globally seem to exude when they think of what Covid-19 did to the world. This was revealed by education company Pearson in the second annual Global Learner Survey which captured the opinions and views of learners worldwide. Pearson conducted the study during the pandemic, giving learners in seven countries

The top findings include:
*** 88% of learners globally say online learning will be a permanent part of primary, secondary and higher education moving forward.
*** 77% say the pandemic already has permanently changed the way people work, with 90% saying people must become more comfortable working remotely and in highly digital environments.
*** 82% say the pandemic will give rise to new kinds of jobs, and nearly three out of every four say it will result in rethinking of their career paths.
*** 87% of Indian students think online learning will be a part of children’s education experience moving forward. 82% Indians say the pandemic already has permanently changed the way people work.
*** 80% say new jobs and skill needs will arise as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. 77% say Covid-19 pandemic has made them rethink their career path.

