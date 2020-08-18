‘How to get rid of lizard?’ is the fifth most searched ‘How to get’ term on Google from Telangana

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Google trends show that ‘How to get rid of lizard?’ is the fifth most commonly searched ‘How to get’ term on Google from the Telangana region. The term searches from twin cities have spiked after citizens got given work from home option. For many of us, the lizard, that we see at home is a gecko (Hemidactylus frenatus), that turns out to be a spooky creature. The stillness of a gecko on the wall is unpredictable like all creatures in ambush. Its movement that can happen at any moment is going to be creepy.

As far as the fear of this reptile goes, is logical. It even has a name – Herpetophobia. For, it has has been rooted in us for aeons. Mythology, religious texts, stories and movies portrayed lizards as snakes, dragons, and dinosaurs in a light that disguises us of the creatures beauty and its role in the environment. August 14 was World Lizard Day, but it’s not too late to understand them.

“The fear of ambush is because they are ancestors of snakes, a few of which are indeed creatures that we cannot ignore. A study, wherein scientists showed a picture of shredded snake skin to monkeys (our ancestors) got scared and prepared themselves for flight or fight,” said biologist and director of Osmania University, Centre for Biodiversity and Conservation Studies Dr Chelmala Srinivasulu. “Geckos have adopted themselves to human habitation. They play an important role acting as natural pest controllers,” he said.

A house gecko can gulp 150 mosquitoes in a night. Studies have found that a gecko can gulp in food equivalent to half of its body weight in a day. “Geckos are crepuscular (active during twilight) and insectivorous (insect feeding) reptiles. Their reason for adoption to human habitat is because, during twilight - we turn on lights - that invite insects - majorly mosquitoes that geckos love feeding on,” Dr Srinivasulu said. “A gecko weighs six grams and can eat up to three grams of mosquitoes, that is roughly 150 mosquitoes.”

The Golconda Lizard

According to the Environment Protection Training and Research Institute, there are seven species of geckos in Hyderabad. One of them got discovered in 2009 at Golconda Fort, in the city and is endemic to the country. “The Treutler’s gecko (Hemidactylus treutleri), comes out on the rocks of Golconda Fort during twilight. It is camouflaged with the colour of granite rocks that Golkonda Fort is built from and upon,” added Dr Srinivasulu.

Geckos apart, we can see many colourful lizards in the city. They are common in gardens and can also be spotted, perched upon dried plant branches, in open plots where or wherever there is a patch of vegetation. ‘Bloodsucker’ or ‘oriental garden lizard’ is the most common garden lizard in the city. In monsoon, the male lizard changes the colour of its throat from lightest earth brown to the brightest red hence the name bloodsucker.

Lizard Pushups

Lizards work out for the same reason as men – to attract a female’s attention. All the four ‘true lizards’ which are found in Hyderabad commonly do pushups. The most miraculous of these pushups, are performed by the Fan-throated lizard (Sitana ponticeriana) Here, the Fan-throated lizard at first finds an elevated top in its field (a rock usually) perches atop on it and starts doing pushups. When up, a hand fan-like structure extends from its throat and is pulled back as it moves down.

Penensular rock agama (Psammophilus dorsalis) is a beautiful ‘true lizard’ that is common in the rocky regions of the city. The head of this lizard is bright red, like the oriental garden lizard but with a long eyebrow. Many lizards get killed every year, in the city, due to its mention in a mythological story. In certain sections of the Muslim community, it is believed that the Lizard in (Girgit in Hindi) showed the direction wherein the prophet was hiding to the killers who were looking for him while it might have been doing pushups.



Mayank Tiwari@newindianexpress.com

@out_in_doubt