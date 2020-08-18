STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Notes to remember: Late Pandit Jasraj had enduring association with Hyderabad.

A giant of the classical music world passed away on Monday leaving music lovers around the world in mourning.

Published: 18th August 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Pandit Jasraj performance.

By Aruna Chandaraju
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A giant of the classical music world passed away on Monday leaving music lovers around the world in mourning. Pandit Jasraj breathed his last in the USA, where he was on a visit and the lockdown meant he could not return to India. He has, however, left for the heavens, where he will likely be regaling the gods with his magnificent music. He was 90.

Pandit Jasraj had an enduring association with the city of Hyderabad. It was here that he spent several years of his life as a child and youth. Also his father’s samadhi is located here. The ace musician had many fond memories of his time in the city and of the music culture prevailing at that time. From around 1972, he began organising an annual musical festival in the city, in his musician-father’s memory called the Pandit Motiram Pandit Maniram Sangeet Samaroh. He would also visit the city every year for giving away an award instituted in his name by  the Rotary Club.

READ HERE: Legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90

When I met him during one of his recent visits to Hyderabad, I asked him what his advice was to the new generation or aspiring artistes. He told me that when youngsters asked him for guidance and advice, besides the technical aspects, he would say that unrelenting sadhana and faith in one’s art were very important to the making of a good musician. He himself had both in abundance and was an example of how single-minded devotion to the art can make for a legendary artiste.  

Pandit Jasraj made immense contributions to the world of Indian classical music as performer, teacher, mentor and pioneer. This celebrated exponent of Hindustani classical music also performed semi-classical music and rendered songs for films with much success. A gem of the Mewati Gharana, he was trained by his father and brother in the tabla and vocal music. He, however, gave up the tabla early in life as he felt the tabla-players or accompanists were being looked down upon–  treated as minor artistes of lower professional status or as being secondary to the concert. He became a full time vocalist. After his family members, he also came under the tutelage of other music gurus. He had many favourites and icons of music he looked up to but generally singled out Begum Akhtar as a great inspiration.

Pandit Jasraj’s music was pure manna. An extraordinarily melodious, pitch-perfect voice, the ability to traverse different octaves with supreme ease, technical mastery and a vast repertoire all contributed to his great reputation and big crowds at his concerts. His music was also noted for its rich spiritual quality.
The maestro picked up elements of the thumri and blended it to the khayal making the form more listener-friendly. This despite the eyebrows it raised among the puritans of that time. He also came up with a new form of the jugalbandi which he named Jasrangi.

It is of much satisfaction to many art lovers that he was one great artist who received his due even while he was around to enjoy the adulation and honours he so richly deserved. Over a career spanning around eight decades, he received scores of titles and awards. The list is too long to enumerate here. Among the more recent and biggest honours was the Padma Vibhushan, which is India’s second-highest civilian honour, in the year 2000. Recently, a minor planet which travels between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter was named after him by the International Astronomical Union. It was the 2006 VP32 (number -300128).

When this writer asked him how he felt when he looked back on his decision to quit tabla playing and become a vocalist because the tabla players were being treated unfairly, the doyen replied with a smile. “Yes, those were different days. Today, Indian instrumentalists are receiving so much acclaim and so many centre-stage performances. I am very happy for them and this culture. However, I am too old to be able to go back now, am I not?!”

(The writer is a Hyderabad-based music and dance critic)

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pandit Jasraj
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp