Self-care and active lifestyle are my new normal

Published: 18th August 2020 12:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 08:11 AM

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: I never had got a chance to Work from Home (WFH) in my life since I have always worked in the core industries. The Coronavirus quaran-times changed everything for me. Initially, along with anxiety, there was a fear of managing the household without maids – cleaning, cooking, utensils, clothes and online grocery shopping. Also, despite the freedom that WFH offers, this meant that both my husband and I were almost always working. It took me a while to figure out the work-life balance.

Initially, there was also the challenge of overcoming space constraints of living in a flat. When the online classes of my kids started, we realised that each of us – both of my kids, my husband and I – would need individual corners for web calls. Little corners in the house were set-up for everyone with laptops so as not to disturb each other.

With these initial hiccups resolved, slowly, but steadily, we started to get used to the new norm and worked out a better schedule for ourselves. One of the positive outcomes of this outbreak was that people got more comfortable with video conferencing, which has helped immensely both work-wise and personally. Other than for office work, I have organised family conferences –one with my extended family, one with my old classmates, and even one for my kids and their friends.

We have celebrated baby showers, birthdays, raksha bandhan, all on web-calls with relatives and friends located in different continents. This is a new way of celebrating, and though distant, we are delighted as we are always just a call away.

I have also been binge-watching Netflix late nights on weekends and have gotten into the world of international TV series; although on the flip-side, I have got dark circles watching so much TV. Since I became a massive fan of several Korean series, I also decided to try my hand at Korean recipes. I ordered various ingredients online, and have tried several Korean recipes.

With time saved on daily commute, I have also been able to utilise an hour on my health. I am blessed to be in a gated society where we take turns to go down at spaced-out hours. Also, I was able to take care of my skin and started feeling so confident, that I took photos and selfies and posted on Faceboook and Instagram. This was a big step as I was conscious due to my weight gain. I hope I can continue this self-care ritual even when we go back to our hectic old life.

Kids are happier to see us at home all the time. However, the hectic Zoom-life with early morning, late-night calls and weekend work has make them uneasy since they feel that mom and dad do not talk and play enough with them despite being at home. We have started a ritual of studying late evening and then playing online games.

Lately, I have also started taking a few online classes and watching Youtube videos to enhance my professional skills. Studying long hours has brought back the college memories and environment, and I often dream about my college days, with classmates and activities, which is a pleasant feeling. I hope to continue the focus, confidence and lead a happy and active lifestyle that I have developed during this pandemic even when we get back to the ‘ordinary’ world.

 — Parul Kulshreshtha, head, business development, GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo

