STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Digital healthcare company launches #HelloDoctor

The true essence of the campaign lies in the fact that there is no place for doubt when it comes to healthcare, and the course of treatment is best decided after consulting an expert.

Published: 19th August 2020 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Every healthcare journey begins with the appearance of a symptom. And every symptom comes with a decision to be made: what to do next? Depending on whether the symptom is mild or severe, the patient or the caretaker ends up deciding the further course of treatment amidst looming doubts. Rooted in this thought, Practo, has launched its new TVC campaign,  #HelloDoctor to urge India to rise above doubts and seek an expert’s advice, which is just a video call away. The true essence of the campaign lies in the fact that there is no place for doubt when it comes to healthcare, and the course of treatment is best decided after consulting an expert.

This 10-week campaign, slated to go live this week will be powered by six films in seven different languages.Conceptualised and developed by Spring Marketing Capital, the TVCs are inspired by real-life health conversations of different families who, though unsure of the health problem, decide the next course of action either by self-medication or ignoring the first sign of symptoms. Through a light-hearted take, these films encapsulate the healthcare journey of families, their reaction to symptoms; ultimately highlighting Practo’s expertise in online video consultations.

With video consultations being available to people 24*7, access to thousands of verified doctors from across specialities has become easier. Practo intends to make each user’s journey to quality healthcare convenient, accessible and affordable.Siddhartha Nihalani, VP, Products, Practo, said, “The campaign reflects our commitment to enable quality healthcare access to a billion+ Indians through doctor consultations.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp