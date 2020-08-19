Digital healthcare company launches #HelloDoctor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Every healthcare journey begins with the appearance of a symptom. And every symptom comes with a decision to be made: what to do next? Depending on whether the symptom is mild or severe, the patient or the caretaker ends up deciding the further course of treatment amidst looming doubts. Rooted in this thought, Practo, has launched its new TVC campaign, #HelloDoctor to urge India to rise above doubts and seek an expert’s advice, which is just a video call away. The true essence of the campaign lies in the fact that there is no place for doubt when it comes to healthcare, and the course of treatment is best decided after consulting an expert.

This 10-week campaign, slated to go live this week will be powered by six films in seven different languages.Conceptualised and developed by Spring Marketing Capital, the TVCs are inspired by real-life health conversations of different families who, though unsure of the health problem, decide the next course of action either by self-medication or ignoring the first sign of symptoms. Through a light-hearted take, these films encapsulate the healthcare journey of families, their reaction to symptoms; ultimately highlighting Practo’s expertise in online video consultations.

With video consultations being available to people 24*7, access to thousands of verified doctors from across specialities has become easier. Practo intends to make each user’s journey to quality healthcare convenient, accessible and affordable.Siddhartha Nihalani, VP, Products, Practo, said, “The campaign reflects our commitment to enable quality healthcare access to a billion+ Indians through doctor consultations.”