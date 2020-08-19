Head here if you want to be a drone pilot

Kakoli Mukherjee By

HYDERABAD: Drones are gradually making inroads into public space. These aircrafts, also called Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, were used primarily in the defence and film industries. With the Indian government making it legal to fly drones in 2018, these aircrafts have been making appearances in photo shoots, construction and farming sectors. Asserting that drones will be the next big revolution in the technological sector, a start-up in Hyderabad is providing training to become drone pilots.

RPAS Aerial Solutions, founded in 2018, not only provides drone pilot training, but also expert advice on everything related to these aerial vehicles. Founded by Mehernosh Bazun Dittia and Jamien Rao, this firm located at Banjara Hills also provides certification courses on how to use drones in Land Survey and Mapping, Cinematography, Forest Management and other areas.” Drones are usually seen as surveillance tools, but there is a lot more that can be explored through them. We want to showcase their benefits and their uses in public life,” says Mehernosh, who is a drone instructor, and has three decades of experience in human resources.

Stressing that a certificate is not equivalent to a government license, Jamien says: “Our aim is to familiarise our students to all aspects of flying a drone, including theory and practical classes. Our week-long course has six students in one batch, who learn to fly these aircrafts in a three-acre piece of land. We want to create employment opportunities for youth in this growing field. If a person wants to fly a drone legally, she has to procure a license from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.” The co-founder, who is also an architect, adds: “These vehicles are used extensively now in the construction sector to provide aerial maps and site surveys.”

Talking about the different varieties of drones, they say that a drone can weigh between 250 gram and 1.5 kg. While they assemble a few of their own aircrafts here, they also procure them from other countries including China and America.

