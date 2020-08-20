DRI seizes 52 kg of drugs worth Rs 6 cr from factory

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of its ongoing raids, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials on Wednesday conducted raids on a factory located on the outskirts of the city. Banned drugs worth Rs 6 crore were seized.

The DRI unearthed 52.5 kg of illegal narcotic drugs which were packed in plastic bags and buried within the compound of a premises on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Overall, 45 kg of ephedrine, a controlled substance, and 7.5 kg of mephedrone, a psychotropic substance, were seized from the factory on the outskrits of Hyderabad. Earlier, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence sleuths had arrested four persons in Mumbai and Hyderabad for transporting banned drugs.

During questioning, the accused confessed about the stash at a company’s premises on the city’s outskirts.