Mishap averted on rail track

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A serious mishap was averted on Wednesday afternoon at the railway bridge near the Falaknuma station when an eight-metre-deep sinkhole formed beside the railway track following the incessant rains in the State.

The Bengaluru-New Delhi Rajdhani Express was the only train to operate on the route then, and a Railway Home Guard noticed the sinkhole. He alerted his higher-ups, after which repairs were taken up. “As passenger trains are not being operated, there was no accident. We have closed the pit below the ballast,” said a SCR official.

A goods train that was passing on the route was halted till the track was restored, the official said, adding that the repair work was completed in two hours.