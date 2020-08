By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 27-year-old woman riding pillion on a bike was run over by a towing vehicle under the Gopalpuram police limits on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Lakshmi. According to the police, the bike skidded when its rider tried to overtake the towing vehicle. Lakshmi fell and was run over by the vehicle. She sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot, while the driver fled.

The police have registered a case of negligent driving causing death against the driver.