Residents worry about poor upkeep of parks in Hyderabad

The members urged the GHMC to hand over the ownership of parks, greenbelts and amenities to the association.

Published: 20th August 2020

Members of the Rajender Reddy Nagar Welfare Association staged a peaceful protest on Wednesday at the GHMC’s Serilingampally and Chandanagar offices. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Members of the Rajender Reddy Nagar Welfare Association staged a peaceful protest on Wednesday at the GHMC’s Serilingampally and Chandanagar offices, demanding that the civic body stop land sharks from encroaching upon parks and greenbelts in the area.

According to them, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has failed to protect a park located in Rajender Reddy Nagar Colony on Ameenpur Road in Chandanagar.

The members urged the GHMC to hand over the ownership of parks, greenbelts and amenities to the association. They also demanded that it cancel the LRS on illegal plots 228 to 268.

The association president, Balaji, and general secretary, Ramachandra Reddy, said some persons destroyed some areas in Park-2 on Tuesday, where the GHMC is constructing a boundary as per a High Court order.
The encroachers have destroyed the volleyball and cricket courts, trees planted as part of the Haritha Haram initiative, the park’s fence and basement pits laid by the civic body inside Park-2 of the Rajender Reddy Nagar Colony (RRNC), the residents said.

