Hyderabad: Stepfather arrested for clicking nude pics of girl

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Nacharam police arrested a 45-year-old man on Wednesday for allegedly clicking objectionable pictures of his minor step-daughter and saving them on his laptop. According to the police, the accused, Rajesh, was in home quarantine for the last 14 days after he tested positive for Covid-19.

After he tested negative for the disease on Tuesday, the Nacharam police arrested him on Wednesday. According to the police, Rajesh, a widower, had married a woman, who had a daughter, a few years ago. Earlier this month, the daughter noticed that her father was making surreptitious moves at her.To confirm her doubt, she went through the contents of her father’s laptop and found her nude pictures saved in a folder.

The girl brought the issue to her mother’s notice. Both of them then approached the Nacharam police station and lodged a complaint.

Based on their complaint, the police registered cases and took Rajesh into custody. During a medical examine, it was reported that the accused had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The accused was then asked to go into home quarantine for 14 days, as per government protocol being enforced to contain the spread of the virus.