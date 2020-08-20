STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Stepfather arrested for clicking nude pics of girl

Based on their complaint, the police registered cases and took Rajesh into custody.

Published: 20th August 2020 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Nacharam police arrested a 45-year-old man on Wednesday for allegedly clicking objectionable pictures of his minor step-daughter and saving them on his laptop. According to the police, the accused, Rajesh, was in home quarantine for the last 14 days after he tested positive for Covid-19.

After he tested negative for the disease on Tuesday, the Nacharam police arrested him on Wednesday. According to the police, Rajesh, a widower, had married a woman, who had a daughter, a few years ago. Earlier this month, the daughter noticed that her father was making surreptitious moves at her.To confirm her doubt, she went through the contents of her father’s laptop and found her nude pictures saved in a folder.

The girl brought the issue to her mother’s notice. Both of them then approached the Nacharam police station and lodged a complaint.

Based on their complaint, the police registered cases and took Rajesh into custody. During a medical examine, it was reported that the accused had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The accused was then asked to go into home quarantine for 14 days, as per government protocol being enforced to contain the spread of the virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)
Get Well Soon: Ilaiyaraja, Rajnikanth and others pray together for SP Balasubrahmanyam
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp