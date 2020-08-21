GHAC sends 200 Ganesha idols to UK

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first, Ganesha Idols were exported to the UK through Hyderabad air cargo, the GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC). As many as 200 idols of Lord Ganesha were airlifted to London from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad in the past one week. The idols were of varied sizes, the smallest being sixinch high with the largest going up to two feet. The recently re-commenced services of British Airways under the air transport bubble carried the idols to the UK. The cargo team collaborated with authorities concerned to facilitate the export through the cargo terminal. It included liaising with customs officials and freight forwarders.