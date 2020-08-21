STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Punjab National Bank felicitates Class X, XII toppers

The six students — Y Likitha, N Suguna, N Parimala, S Usha Sri, G Rajeswari and V Babu from Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) — have been felicitated with bank awards.

Published: 21st August 2020 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

PNB and State government officials felicitate the toppers on Thursday in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Punjab National Bank (PNB) — the country’s second-largest public sector bank — felicitated toppers of Class X and XII board exams on Thursday.

The six students — Y Likitha, N Suguna, N Parimala, S Usha Sri, G Rajeswari and V Babu from Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) — have been felicitated with bank awards.

Meanwhile, under its corporate social responsibility (CSR), PNB organised a programme at DSS Bhavan and Masab tank in Hyderabad to sensitise the field functionaries about the Covid-19 and distribute personal protective equipment (PPE) kits.

On Thursday, PNB, jointly pledged with the Department of Social Welfare, Government of Telangana to fight against Covid-19. The Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and Union Bank of India (UBI) were recently merged into PNB.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjab National Bank
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp