Punjab National Bank felicitates Class X, XII toppers

HYDERABAD: Punjab National Bank (PNB) — the country’s second-largest public sector bank — felicitated toppers of Class X and XII board exams on Thursday.

The six students — Y Likitha, N Suguna, N Parimala, S Usha Sri, G Rajeswari and V Babu from Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) — have been felicitated with bank awards.

Meanwhile, under its corporate social responsibility (CSR), PNB organised a programme at DSS Bhavan and Masab tank in Hyderabad to sensitise the field functionaries about the Covid-19 and distribute personal protective equipment (PPE) kits.

On Thursday, PNB, jointly pledged with the Department of Social Welfare, Government of Telangana to fight against Covid-19. The Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and Union Bank of India (UBI) were recently merged into PNB.