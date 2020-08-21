Swachh Survekshan: Hyderabad bags Best Mega City Award

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) led the way by winning the “Best Mega City in Citizen Feedback” award in above 40 lakh population category as Telangana bagged several honours in ‘Swachh Survekshan 2020’, the fifth edition of the nationwide annual cleanliness survey.

In the overall performance, the Greater Hyderabad was ranked 23rd in above 10 lakh population category ahead of Greater Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, North and South Delhi Metro Cities.Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced the awards at the Swachh Mahotsav organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoUHA) on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Medchal was adjudged the second cleanest city in South Zone and Karimnagar picked up the second best city for citizen-led awareness towards cleanliness award.

Expressing his delight at the GHMC bagging two honours, Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan tweeted: “I am happy that this year GHMC bagged the Best Mega City in Citizen feedback in above 40 lakh population. Also we are in 23rd position in Swachh Survekshan rankings as against 35 in 2019.”

This year, 4,384 cities participated in Swachh Mahotsav, of which 500 were with population of above one lakh.

‘’With the co-operation of public representatives, citizens and with the efforts of sanitation workers, Hyderabad city secured good rank this time,” the Mayor said.