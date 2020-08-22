Hyderabad police officer first in department to donate plasma

Tamanna S Mehdi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “I am glad that I got Coronavirus because I could give a new lease of life to two critically ill patients by donating plasma to them,” exclaims Mekala Srinivasulu, traffic inspector, Madhapur. The 35-year-old claims he is the first police officer in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to have donated plasma. He has donated twice till now, on July 5 to 65-year-old Shobha at KIMS, Secunderabad and on August 4 to M Bharati, 68 at Prathima Hospital, Kachiguda. Both women have recovered and he feels blessed that he could help them.

He was also felicitated by Tollywood star Chiranjeevi and Cyberabad Police Commissioner, VC Sajjanar for this gesture.

Srinivasulu tested positive for the dreaded virus on May 25 while he was posted as inspector, Road Traffic Accident Monitoring (RTAM) cell. After some of his colleagues tested positive, and he developed a slight fever, he got a doubt and got tested. He tested negative on June 2 and re-joined duty on June 16.

Recounting his days in the hospital and later while in home quarantine, Srinivasalu says, “To tell the truth, I was only stressed for five minutes when I found out I was positive.” He was relieved that his wife and two daughters (eight and three) did not have any symptoms.

“Postive thinking, eating healthy food and doing yoga kept me active and I always knew that I will recover. In fact, I used to call my colleagues and encouraged them as well,” shares he.

When Sajjanar told him about patients in need of plasma, Srinivasulu did not even bat an eyelid and agreed straight away. Does it cause any discomfort while donating? “Not at all, the whole procedure, takes about two hours. There is no pain or weakness. In fact, both times after donating I have gone to work,” says he. Srinivasulu lives in an apartment in Miyapur.

While he says that he did not face any social stigma, he says some of his colleagues faced stigma by their neighbours for contractig the virus. Appealing to all to show humanity, he urges everyone who has recovered to donate plasma.

“With no treatment protocol yet, those of us who have recovered have a great opportunity to help someone in need,” he says.