Hyderabad startup wins AatmaNirbhar App Challenge

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based startup Hitwicket has bagged the top spot in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘AatmaNirbhar App Challenge’. Congratulating the team, IT Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted, “Congrats to @HitwicketGame on winning PMO’s #AatmaNirbhar App Innovation Challenge with their AI-Powered Cricket Strategy Game, Hitwicket Superstars. Proud to see a Hyderabad startup leading the way to a self-reliant India!”

The AatmaNirbhar App Innovation Challenge is an initiative aimed at identifying apps made in India which display tremendous potential to be leaders in their respective categories, including but not limited to entertainment, office, health and gaming.