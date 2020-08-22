STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Lakes get a breather this Ganesh Chaturthi; let’s pause and reflect

The pollution load will be less on city lakes this year. Pandemic is asking us to go back to our roots, say experts

Published: 22nd August 2020 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Ganesha idols lined up for sale in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Hyderabad are set to be different this year. With the state government banning pandals, mass gatherings and processions, Ganapathi Bappa too will be mostly confined to homes. But this does not mean that the spirit of the festival is going to be dimmed. In fact, a few environmentalists think that corona will give the city lakes a breather from pollution, and also make people rethink about how we celebrate our festivals.

Kalpana Ramesh, a water conservationist, says: “Covid-19 has made us pause in our tracks and rethink how we look at religion and festivals. People should start questioning if we need pandals. The tradition of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi started with the aim of building a sense of community. But gradually, we got so lost in rituals that we forgot the true essence of the festival.”“The Ganesha idol is made from five elements and is meant to be given back to nature without harming the environment.

This pandemic has taught us to live without many things which we considered to be necessities before. It is teaching us to take care of our needs, and not our wants. This Ganesh Chavithi, we should think about whether we want to continue our old ways of marking this joyous occasion. Old habits are hard to kill, and we like to follow herd mentality. But the time has come that we rethink our practices and what we take away from them. I am a firm believer in local solutions. If people from one locality stand up and decide to care for our environment, the others will surely follow,” she adds.

Actor and anchor Jhansi, who started the Bucket Nimmajana Challenge a few years ago, feels that the pandemic is  a sign that we should go back to our roots. “The pandemic, in a way, has turned out to be a blessing for the lakes in Hyderabad. I feel that it is  a sign to go back to our roots and basic living. We are unlearning what we had added to our festivities. We can worship Bappa with all our heart and devotion, while cutting out unnecessary processions.

I have received a lot of flak earlier for saying this, but I continued doing my work. I want the children to know our traditional practice. There is no need to go to the lakes. This practice began when idols would be made from the mud taken from a certain lake, and immersion was a way of returning the idol to the same lake. But today, you do not know the source of clay in your commercially-made Ganeshas. So going to the lakes is not necessary,” she says.

Stating that people are already taking a step in the right direction, she adds: “In the last five years, the number of Plaster of Paris idols have come down. People, thankfully, have embraced clay idols which do not cause any pollution. Through my campaign, we reach out to children and residential complexes showing how the immersion can be done within their premises. We used to put a drum there, and asked everyone to come with their Ganapati idols there.

This year, however, the campaign is restricted to social media in view of the pandemic.”  Dr K Purushotham Reddy, environmentalist and academician, however, feels that the citizens have to step up to save our natural resources.  “The pollution load on the city lakes will surely come down this year, but it’s happening due to an extraordinary situation like the Covid-19 pandemic. Irrespective of whether there is a pandemic or not, citizens must realise that we cannot cannot this practise of immersing huge idols that are made from Plaster of Paris, toxic paints and steel. Small idols made of clay is a great alternative.

This is our traditional practice where the idols would be made from the silt of the village tank. Then the idols would be given back to the lake through immersion. Everyone has the right to worship, but it should come with a sense of social responsibility. The main reason behind the pathetic state of our natural resources is that though our country has strong environmental laws, they are not implemented by the respective state governments. It will take a more concerted effort by leaders and citizens to save our environment.”

Will Hussainsagar lake get a breather this year? 
GHMC has reported that over 80,000 Ganesh idols of various sizes were immersed in the Hussainsagar lake last year. Lucikly, this year it will be just from small housing communities, perhaps

— Kakoli Mukherjee  kakoli_mukherjee @newindianexpress.com  @KakoliMukherje2

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ganesh Chaturthi hyderabad
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp