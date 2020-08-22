Lakes get a breather this Ganesh Chaturthi; let’s pause and reflect

Kakoli Mukherjee By

HYDERABAD: The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Hyderabad are set to be different this year. With the state government banning pandals, mass gatherings and processions, Ganapathi Bappa too will be mostly confined to homes. But this does not mean that the spirit of the festival is going to be dimmed. In fact, a few environmentalists think that corona will give the city lakes a breather from pollution, and also make people rethink about how we celebrate our festivals.

Kalpana Ramesh, a water conservationist, says: “Covid-19 has made us pause in our tracks and rethink how we look at religion and festivals. People should start questioning if we need pandals. The tradition of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi started with the aim of building a sense of community. But gradually, we got so lost in rituals that we forgot the true essence of the festival.”“The Ganesha idol is made from five elements and is meant to be given back to nature without harming the environment.

This pandemic has taught us to live without many things which we considered to be necessities before. It is teaching us to take care of our needs, and not our wants. This Ganesh Chavithi, we should think about whether we want to continue our old ways of marking this joyous occasion. Old habits are hard to kill, and we like to follow herd mentality. But the time has come that we rethink our practices and what we take away from them. I am a firm believer in local solutions. If people from one locality stand up and decide to care for our environment, the others will surely follow,” she adds.

Actor and anchor Jhansi, who started the Bucket Nimmajana Challenge a few years ago, feels that the pandemic is a sign that we should go back to our roots. “The pandemic, in a way, has turned out to be a blessing for the lakes in Hyderabad. I feel that it is a sign to go back to our roots and basic living. We are unlearning what we had added to our festivities. We can worship Bappa with all our heart and devotion, while cutting out unnecessary processions.

I have received a lot of flak earlier for saying this, but I continued doing my work. I want the children to know our traditional practice. There is no need to go to the lakes. This practice began when idols would be made from the mud taken from a certain lake, and immersion was a way of returning the idol to the same lake. But today, you do not know the source of clay in your commercially-made Ganeshas. So going to the lakes is not necessary,” she says.

Stating that people are already taking a step in the right direction, she adds: “In the last five years, the number of Plaster of Paris idols have come down. People, thankfully, have embraced clay idols which do not cause any pollution. Through my campaign, we reach out to children and residential complexes showing how the immersion can be done within their premises. We used to put a drum there, and asked everyone to come with their Ganapati idols there.

This year, however, the campaign is restricted to social media in view of the pandemic.” Dr K Purushotham Reddy, environmentalist and academician, however, feels that the citizens have to step up to save our natural resources. “The pollution load on the city lakes will surely come down this year, but it’s happening due to an extraordinary situation like the Covid-19 pandemic. Irrespective of whether there is a pandemic or not, citizens must realise that we cannot cannot this practise of immersing huge idols that are made from Plaster of Paris, toxic paints and steel. Small idols made of clay is a great alternative.

This is our traditional practice where the idols would be made from the silt of the village tank. Then the idols would be given back to the lake through immersion. Everyone has the right to worship, but it should come with a sense of social responsibility. The main reason behind the pathetic state of our natural resources is that though our country has strong environmental laws, they are not implemented by the respective state governments. It will take a more concerted effort by leaders and citizens to save our environment.”

Will Hussainsagar lake get a breather this year?

GHMC has reported that over 80,000 Ganesh idols of various sizes were immersed in the Hussainsagar lake last year. Lucikly, this year it will be just from small housing communities, perhaps

