Late Col Santosh Babu’s wife felicitated

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Santoshi, wife of late Colonel Santosh Babu, was honoured by Smriti Joshi, Chairperson of local Army Wives Welfare Association, for her contribution to the nation in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The event was part of a week-long annual programme where the Army commemorates the contribution of serving families and fallen soldiers.

This celebration of “Shakti” commemorating the bravery and sacrifice of the soldiers’ families kick starts after Independence Day and continues its spirit. Recently, Santoshi submitted her joining report as Deputy Collector to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at the BRKR Bhavan in Hyderabad.