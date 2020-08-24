Over 6000 2BHK houses coming up in Rampally

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is constructing 6,240 two-bedroom (2BHK) houses in Rampally near Singapore Township, with facilities on par with gated communities, to provide dignified housing to weaker sections of the society.

The civic body is providing the required infrastructure and civic amenities at an estimated cost of Rs 541.83 crore. The housing project, constructed through shear wall technology, is nearing completion and will be handed over to the beneficiaries soon, GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said after inspecting the construction works on Sunday.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan inspects the

2BHK houses built at Rampally

The Mayor said the construction was taken up as it was the dream project of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The project is in the final stages of construction, and at most places about 70 to 80 per cent of the work is complete.

Rammohan, along with public representatives and officials of GHMC, HMWS&SB and HMDA, inspected the houses on Sunday. The project was undertaken in 41 acres of land in 52 blocks, with each block consisting of a stilt plus 10 floors pattern. It will have a shopping complex of two floors with 88 shops. The project was taken up using a latest technology termed shear wall technology to complete it in a short time.

The houses are being built on par with the facilities provided in gated communities, like roads, electricity, sewage plant, park, greenery, walking track, bus terminal etc. The construction cost of each flat is Rs 7.90 lakh and the cost for amenities is Rs 75,000, which comes up to a total cost of Rs 8.65 lakh. The entire cost of the project is funded by the government.

The Mayor instructed officials to speed up the remaining works and to complete them by the end of September.