STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Over 6000 2BHK houses coming up in Rampally

The Mayor instructed officials to speed up the remaining works and to complete them by the end of September.

Published: 24th August 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

real estate, apartments, buildings

Apartment building used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is constructing 6,240 two-bedroom (2BHK) houses in Rampally near Singapore Township, with facilities on par with gated communities, to provide dignified housing to weaker sections of the society.

The civic body is providing the required infrastructure and civic amenities at an estimated cost of Rs 541.83 crore. The housing project, constructed through shear wall technology, is nearing completion and will be handed over to the beneficiaries soon, GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said after inspecting the construction works on Sunday.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan inspects the
2BHK houses built at Rampally

The Mayor said the construction was taken up as it was the dream project of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The project is in the final stages of construction, and at most places about 70 to 80 per cent of the work is complete.

Rammohan, along with public representatives and officials of GHMC, HMWS&SB and HMDA, inspected the houses on Sunday. The project was undertaken in 41 acres of land in 52 blocks, with each block consisting of a stilt plus 10 floors pattern. It will have a shopping complex of two floors with 88 shops. The project was taken up using a latest technology termed shear wall technology to complete it in a short time.

The houses are being built on par with the facilities provided in gated communities, like roads, electricity, sewage plant, park, greenery, walking track, bus terminal etc. The construction cost of each flat is Rs 7.90 lakh and the cost for amenities is Rs 75,000, which comes up to a total cost of Rs 8.65 lakh. The entire cost of the project is funded by the government.

The Mayor instructed officials to speed up the remaining works and to complete them by the end of September.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad houses Rampally Singapore Hyderabad
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp