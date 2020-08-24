STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rains slow down in Telangana, but dams full

However, light to moderate showers would continue to occur across the State.

Published: 24th August 2020

Godavari floods at Bhadrachalam following heavy rains in Telangana. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even though rains have subsided in most parts of Telangana, most reservoirs in the State on the Krishna and Godavari rivers are brimming with water, close to their full capacities. The Nizamsagar and Singur dams continue to be an exception to this, as the water availability in these dams are much lower than their storage capacities.

On Sunday, various parts of the State, including areas under Greater Hyderabad, received light to moderate rainfall. The highest rainfall recorded in the State was 64 mm at Bhadrachalam.  In the city, it was
25 mm at Saroornagar.

The IMD has forecast that while Monday would largely remain dry, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places across the State in the next three days as a Low Pressure Area is likely to develop over the north Bay of Bengal by Monday. However, light to moderate showers would continue to occur across the State.

