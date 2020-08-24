STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana: Major fire breaks out at illegal godown in Sangareddy

It is involved in the trade of importing and exporting isopropyl alcohol, which is mainly used to manufacture hand sanitiser.

Published: 24th August 2020 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Blast, Fire

Image for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A major fire broke out at an illegal godown in Bonthupally industrial area of Sangareddy district, a few kilometres from the city, on Saturday night. Drums filled with highly inflammable substances exploded, and a thick smoke hovered over a radius of 2-3 km from the spot. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

According to officials, Voro Petro Chem, a chemical solvent trading agency, has been running without permissions for a while now.

It is involved in the trade of importing and exporting isopropyl alcohol, which is mainly used to manufacture hand sanitiser. The incident occurred when workers were unloading a tanker, sources said. Four persons were present in the godown at the time of incident.

The Fire Department officials said they received a distress call at around 8:20 pm on Saturday.

As the nearest fire station is located some 25 km from the site, it took firefighters around 20 minutes to get to the spot. Given the intensity of flames, fire tenders from Madhapur, Kukatpally, Shamirpet, Pantancheru, and Narsapur were asked to intervene.

By the time they got to the spot, the chemical drums had begun exploding one after the other. The firefighting operations continued till 5 am on Sunday.

“It took us over five hours to quell the heavy flames. Very soon, we ran out of water, but we managed to get water from a neighbouring industry,” said Subash Reddy, Jeedimetla station fire officer. The officials are probing into the cause of fire and losses incurred.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Voro Petro Chem Illegall godown fire Hyderabad fire
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp