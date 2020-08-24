Telangana: Major fire breaks out at illegal godown in Sangareddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A major fire broke out at an illegal godown in Bonthupally industrial area of Sangareddy district, a few kilometres from the city, on Saturday night. Drums filled with highly inflammable substances exploded, and a thick smoke hovered over a radius of 2-3 km from the spot. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

According to officials, Voro Petro Chem, a chemical solvent trading agency, has been running without permissions for a while now.

It is involved in the trade of importing and exporting isopropyl alcohol, which is mainly used to manufacture hand sanitiser. The incident occurred when workers were unloading a tanker, sources said. Four persons were present in the godown at the time of incident.

The Fire Department officials said they received a distress call at around 8:20 pm on Saturday.

As the nearest fire station is located some 25 km from the site, it took firefighters around 20 minutes to get to the spot. Given the intensity of flames, fire tenders from Madhapur, Kukatpally, Shamirpet, Pantancheru, and Narsapur were asked to intervene.

By the time they got to the spot, the chemical drums had begun exploding one after the other. The firefighting operations continued till 5 am on Sunday.

“It took us over five hours to quell the heavy flames. Very soon, we ran out of water, but we managed to get water from a neighbouring industry,” said Subash Reddy, Jeedimetla station fire officer. The officials are probing into the cause of fire and losses incurred.