TV anchor, media staff booked for alleged rape of Hyderabad woman

Published: 24th August 2020 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Punjagutta police have registered cases against several persons, including the anchor of a TV show and other media staffers, for their alleged involvement in the rape of a 27-year-old woman in the city.

Earlier, the police had received a complaint from the woman, stating she was raped by 130 persons, including prominent persons in the city. She is a native of Nalgonda district and was married few years ago. Later, she got divorced and came to the city in search of a job.

During her search for employment, she came in contact with several persons, including a popular TV show anchor and media employees. In her plaint, she said they sexually harassed her. Based on her statement, the Punjagutta police have registered cases against the suspects. The investigation is on.

