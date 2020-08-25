STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Bring out the bookworm in you with these three recently released books

A classical musician finds a prince in a chat room. Three dancers in Kochi mastermind their sex lives over email.Strange (and familiar) troll wars drag at a writer’s peace of mind.

Published: 25th August 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Books

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Rainy days, social distancing and quiet afternoons combined with WFH — as the ‘new normal’ begins to settle in delve deep into the world of written words, laze around with a cup of your tea and explore these three books released recently. 

The Women who Forgot to Invent Facebook and Other Stories by Nisha Susan
The stories in this debut collection tap into the rich vein of love, violence and intimacy that technology, particularly the Internet, has brought to the lives of Indians over the last two decades that transformed India’s digital landscape, where would-be lovers went from cooing into cordless phones to swiping right on cell phones.

Whimsical in its telling and brutal in its probing of the human mind, these stories breathe unexpected life into the dark and joyful corners of a country learning to relish and resist globalisation. A classical musician finds a prince in a chat room. Three dancers in Kochi mastermind their sex lives over email.Strange (and familiar) troll wars drag at a writer’s peace of mind.

The Cock is the Culprit by Unni R, translated by J Devika
In a small village in Kerala, people begin to get anxious about an invisible rooster that crows at odd hours. 
  It is heard interrupting the morning and night prayers at the temple, the mass at the church, the azaan at the mosque and the martyrs’ day ceremony. When it hoots in the middle of the national anthem being sung at the local school, it is instantly labelled as a threat to national security. It offends the sentiments of all those who are privileged, religious, political, patriarchal, exploitative, fanatical and homophobic. Naturally, there’s quite a mob baying for blood. The witch-hunt that ensues fuels suspicions that the invisible cock might even be a human; an anarchist who is trying to destabilize the nation with help from outside. 

Delhi: A Soliloquy by M Mukund, translated by Fathima EV and Nandakumar K

It is the 1960s. Delhi is a city of refugees and dire poverty. The Malayali community is just beginning to lay down roots, and the government offices at Central Secretariat, as well as hospitals across the city, are infused with Malayali-ness. This is the Delhi young Sahadevan makes his home, with the help of Shreedharanunni, committed trade union leader and lover of all things Chinese.

Then, unexpectedly, China declares war on India. In a moment, all is split asunder, including Shreedharanunni’s family. As India tumbles from one crisis to another-the Indo-Pak War, the refugee influx of the 1970s, the Emergency and its excesses, the riots of 1984-Sahadevan is everywhere, walking, soliloquising and aching to capture it all, the adversities and the happiness. This is a masterful novel about ordinary people whose lives and stories have leached into the very soil and memories.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nisha Susan J Devika I Nandakumar K Unni R Cock is the Culprit Delhi: A Soliloquy M Mukund Women who Forgot to Invent Facebook and Other Stories
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
‘Free speech is being stifled in Modi govt’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp