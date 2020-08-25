STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC to develop 320 parks across Hyderabad

Greater  Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is developing 320 parks and 50 theme parks beside 120 junctions in the city, GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said on Monday.

Published: 25th August 2020 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan inaugurates the Mohan Nagar Colony Park

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan inaugurates the Mohan Nagar Colony Park

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is developing 320 parks and 50 theme parks beside 120 junctions in the city, GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said on Monday. Inaugurating Mohan Nagar Colony Park in IS Sadan, the Mayor said as per Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s wish to make the city greener, and as per the directions of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, the civic body is making efforts for the same.

As part of the programme, GHMC has developed Mohan Nagar Park at IS Sadan at an estimated cost of `1.40 crore for construction of a compound wall, along with facilities like children’s play materials, open gymnasium, walking track, and medicinal and aromatic plants. Rammohan appealed to residents to take responsibility to protect the parks.

He further instructed officials to provide toilets in the park. Responding on waterlogging issues in the city, the Mayor said if all residents give their consent, GHMC is ready to take up drain widening works. He said the GHMC is committed to protecting government and corporation lands. He asked sanitation workers to watch out for people throwing garbage on roads and to wear safety kits while on duty.

Ready to widen drains Responding on waterlogging issues in the city which were experienced after the recent heavy rains, the Mayor said if all residents give their consent, GHMC is ready to take up drain widening works

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
‘Free speech is being stifled in Modi govt’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp