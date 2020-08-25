GHMC to develop 320 parks across Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is developing 320 parks and 50 theme parks beside 120 junctions in the city, GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said on Monday. Inaugurating Mohan Nagar Colony Park in IS Sadan, the Mayor said as per Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s wish to make the city greener, and as per the directions of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, the civic body is making efforts for the same.

As part of the programme, GHMC has developed Mohan Nagar Park at IS Sadan at an estimated cost of `1.40 crore for construction of a compound wall, along with facilities like children’s play materials, open gymnasium, walking track, and medicinal and aromatic plants. Rammohan appealed to residents to take responsibility to protect the parks.

He further instructed officials to provide toilets in the park. Responding on waterlogging issues in the city, the Mayor said if all residents give their consent, GHMC is ready to take up drain widening works. He said the GHMC is committed to protecting government and corporation lands. He asked sanitation workers to watch out for people throwing garbage on roads and to wear safety kits while on duty.

Ready to widen drains Responding on waterlogging issues in the city which were experienced after the recent heavy rains, the Mayor said if all residents give their consent, GHMC is ready to take up drain widening works