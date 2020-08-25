Hyderabad man collects Rs 84 lakh offering jobs, held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Central Crime station (CCS) police on Monday arrested a person for duping a businessman and few others on the pretext of providing jobs in the transport department, in exchange for Rs 84 lakh. According to police, Sharjeel Bin Fareed claimed to the complainant M Ravinder that he could provide jobs. The accused also urged the complainant to get other candidates. Believing the accused, the complainant along with a few others transferred `84 lakh to Sharjeel’s account.

