Sale of art works take hit amid COVID-19

Saima Afreen saima By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Empty art galleries, still-closed-public places, tight budgets, and plummeting interest in the purchase of luxury items defines the economic slowdown of ‘this normal’ in the pandemic-affected world. The worst hit area among many others is that of art. The sale of art works has hit the abyss. Digital exhibitions aren’t of much use. Even the art collectors have taken steps back in this regard. Many artists and artisans are forced to go back to their hometowns.

Satya Ganoji, a 43-year-old artist says, “I used to work in Hyderabad, but I lost my job. So, I came to my village Amangal in Rangareddy District and I have been teaching drawing. Nobody has come forward to provide any financial help or support.” Bala Bhakta Raju, who lives with his family in Secunderabad has even called up his clients to sell his artworks, but much to his dismay they are not interested in buying any artwork at present. Not even during Ganesh Chavithhi.

He shares, “I create Ganesh paintings, but no one came forward to buy. One painting fetches Rs 9,000 till Rs 60,000 depending on the size. I have even reduced the price. The last year, the situation was much better. But I am hopeful that in the near future the buyers will come back.” He also hasn’t received any big help but appreciates the initiative taken by Shrishti Art Gallery, Jubilee Hills.

Shares the gallerist Lakshmi Nambiar, “We had started an online fundraiser event in May which continued till July. It’s for the underprivileged artists. We did a call for applications for artists under the age of 45 and selected 72 artists. We are going to give each of them Rs 25,000. It’ll be given in five installments for five months. The final list will be out in September.” They have a jury of three members — Lakshmi is part of it as is Bose Krishnamachari. The third member is from American India Foundation founded 20 years ago by Bill Clinton to help the underprivileged.

Other than that Hyderabad Art Society run by MVR Reddy is venturing into crowdfunding seeking monetary aid from the aficionados of art. Their ‘Support Artists’ initiative focuses on the sale of the artworks encouraging people to buy opuses especially those created by the ones of younger generation. At the same time senior artist Fawad Tamkanat says, “We need more initiatives for the support of artists. We see aids for other genres, but not much is done for the sake of artists and artisans.”