VHP, Bajrang Dal protest over Ganesh pandals issue

Vishwa   Hindu Parishad staged protests at various places in the city by carrying out rallies for denying permissions for installation of Ganesh pandals.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Vishwa Hindu Parishad staged protests at various places in the city by carrying out rallies for denying permissions for installation of Ganesh pandals. The protestors, wielding black and saffron flags, raised anti-government slogans and blocked the roads for a few minutes until they were cleared by the police. The BJP, Hindu Vahini and Bajrang Dal cadres also joined the protests, making it tough for the police. “The police, under the rule of KCR government, is behaving like Kasim Rizvi’s Razakars during the Nizam era. We will educate the people at village level on the indifferent attitude of the government so as to teach them a lesson in the next elections,” said Gudepu Pavan, one of the protestors.

Another protestor Shiva Ramulu said, “Whenever the Chief Minister organises a political meeting, hundreds of TRS party members throng the venue, violating the Covid- 19 containment protocols. Hundreds of people are gathering at wine shops, and that is not at all an issue for the government. Police are not acting in those cases, and are threatening to book cases only during Hindu festivals.

This is clearly a anti-Hindu policy.” Meanwhile, addressing a press conference, VHP’s international general secretary Vinayak Rao Deshpande criticised the government for denying permissions for Ganesh Navratri Ustav. He questioned the government as to how Ganesh festival celebrations are allowed in other states but not in Telangana. He added that if the government continues its stance, they would knock the doors of the judiciary.

