Water board flags off 100 mobile collection vans

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To facilitate citizens to pay pending arrears for water consumption under the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme, the water board has introduced mobile collection vans. Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) Managing Director M Dana Kishore flagged off the vans on Monday. At these vans, consumers can inquire whether they are eligible for OTS or not, and if they are eligible, the staff would provide details about the pending dues and interest. Consumers can also pay the arrears at the vans.