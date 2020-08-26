STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 impact: Are the Artistes happy with digital platforms?

It’s been more than five months since the pandemic began and among all the sectors, the performing art fraternity is having a tough time as the artistes miss the direct connection with the audience

It’s the 25th year celebration for his theatre group and all plans to celebrate had to be put on hold.

HYDERABAD:  In the ‘new normal’ times, digital platforms are keeping people beyond borders and across cities connected. The cultural spaces and auditoriums in the city are yet to open. As the uncertainty of going back to the normal times lingers, the events continue on Zoom, Instagram, Facebook, Google Meet and other platforms.

The viewers/listeners do come online, but this is not what the artistes in the performance field are looking for, as many times the audience is just a blank screen, or people log in just for the sake of it and sometimes many even go to the extent of having their dinner in front of the screen making the performers wonder if they are performing at all! 

Bhuwin Khursija, a Hyderabad-based singer known for singing Sufi numbers shares, “Performing on a digital platform is totally different as it is a little uneasy. Given a chance I’d always choose a stage.” For some artistes the five months have been nothing short of experiments. Adds the 30-year-old musician, “On stage, a lot can happen. Back in the old times, I did some healing sessions by infusing poetry and music in the event. I kept the number of the participants less than 30.

I did an event called mehfil which was about things people aren’t comfortable with. It’s a mehfil of those feelings. I tried to use methods of dastan-tracing the story of emotion. While on a stage things are different somehow on digital platforms, it did work. I curated a Zoom show asking people about the lockdown if they felt stuck. Based on a variety of responses. I performed some songs which could soothe them down. But when people are physically present for an event, the experience is unparalleled.” Dr Rammohan Holagundi of Nishumbita Ballet And Theatre Group shoots five-minutes videos with the people in his neighbourhood after briefly training them for four-five days.

He then sends it to the respective groups in WhatsApp. At the same time, he’s also been recording smaller theatre videos, skits and clips for Zoom sessions. He shares, “It’s a temporary phase. Digital platforms have created an interest among people. Earlier, those who didn’t show much interest in theatre, now seem to take joy in watching the performances online. But theatre is a live art form, it’s difficult to host an online performance, say with 30 artistes.

Offstage and onstage experiences are quite different.” It’s the 25th year celebration for his theatre group and all plans to celebrate had to be put on hold. He adds, “A digital platform is an alternative and alternatives cannot sustain for long. We’ll wait for the cultural places to open up. People, too, are eagerly waiting. Live on-the-stage performances might start soon with all the mandatory steps.” Sharmishtha Vardhan, an exponent of Bharatanatyam for three decades, has been waiting for the auditoriums to open up. She doesn’t like the idea of a digital dance performance.

She says, “I’d prefer a live stage performance any day. During this time any digital performances are fine but they can’t replace the real-feel experience.” Avers stand-up comedian Hriday Ranjan, “Digital shows have become sit-down comedy.” He signs off, “Some atheists have started praying to all gods and whichever god gives the vaccine first will be the real one!”

