E-betting: Hyderabad cops get custody of four accused 

HYDERABAD: The Central Crime Station (CCS) police of Hyderabad, who are probing the sensational Chinese online betting racket, have taken custody of the four accused, including Chinese national Yao Hao, for questioning. The Nampally court has allowed police to take the accused into custody for four days. Earlier, police arrested Yao Hao, who is Head of Operations (South-East Asia) for Linkyun App, Dheeraj Sarka, Ankit Kapoor and Neeraj Tuli, directors of Dookypay, an ewallet company in Delhi. They were transferring crores to China and the scam is estimated to be around `1,100 crore.
