Hyderabad landscape to boast of interactive Memory Garden

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A first of its kind in the country, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is developing a Multi- Generation Theme Park (Memory Garden) at Mayuri Nagar Colony in Chandanagar of Serilingampally. GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, along with MLA A Gandhi, inspected the work on Tuesday.

The Memory Garden, coming up in 3.5 acres at an estimated `2 crore, will have activities for all age groups. It will have memory test and enhancement activities, offer therapeutic benefits, encourage sensory stimulation and enhance physical abilities. An artistic gazebo, yoga areas, three play areas for different age groups, separate track for the differently-abled, laughing mirror and picnic areas, library, amphitheatre, silly maze, lawn bowling and outdoor fitness with seating areas will make the park one of a kind.

While most areas have been earmarked for different age groups, some are designed uniformly for all. Leisure activities such as board games, sculpt clay or play dough, slime making, easy crossword puzzles, reading for children, colouring books for adults, trace hyd map, sing-along classics, tic-tac-toe, blow bubbles and string beads are also planned. Several physical activities such as chair yoga, bowling with lightweight balls, walking and gardening will be organised. The Mayor said the theme park is in line with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s vision and is being planned under the guidance of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao to make the city green. GHMC is developing 320 parks, including 50 theme parks and beautification of 120 junctions.

Cleanliness drive at parks The GHMC will take up a ‘One Week Cleanliness Drive’ in all parks of the city starting this Green Friday (August 28) to the next (September 4). The decision comes after MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, at a recent meeting, instructed the civic body to take up the cleanliness drive in all parks. GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar told the officials concerned to assess the facilities and other amenities such as open gymnasiums, play equipment and study places that can be developed in the parks.