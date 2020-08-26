STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad landscape to boast of interactive Memory Garden

GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, along with MLA A Gandhi, inspected the work on Tuesday.

Published: 26th August 2020 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan inspects the Memory Park in Chandanagar, Serilingampally, on Tuesday

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan inspects the Memory Park in Chandanagar, Serilingampally, on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A first of its kind in the country, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is developing a Multi- Generation Theme Park (Memory Garden) at Mayuri Nagar Colony in Chandanagar of Serilingampally. GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, along with MLA A Gandhi, inspected the work on Tuesday.

The Memory Garden, coming up in 3.5 acres at an estimated `2 crore, will have activities for all age groups. It will have memory test and enhancement activities, offer therapeutic benefits, encourage sensory stimulation and enhance physical abilities. An artistic gazebo, yoga areas, three play areas for different age groups, separate track for the differently-abled, laughing mirror and picnic areas, library, amphitheatre, silly maze, lawn bowling and outdoor fitness with seating areas will make the park one of a kind.

While most areas have been earmarked for different age groups, some are designed uniformly for all. Leisure activities such as board games, sculpt clay or play dough, slime making, easy crossword puzzles, reading for children, colouring books for adults, trace hyd map, sing-along classics, tic-tac-toe, blow bubbles and string beads are also planned. Several physical activities such as chair yoga, bowling with lightweight balls, walking and gardening will be organised. The Mayor said the theme park is in line with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s vision and is being planned under the guidance of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao to make the city green. GHMC is developing 320 parks, including 50 theme parks and beautification of 120 junctions.

Cleanliness drive at parks The GHMC will take up a ‘One Week Cleanliness Drive’ in all parks of the city starting this Green Friday (August 28) to the next (September 4). The decision comes after MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, at a recent meeting, instructed the civic body to take up the cleanliness drive in all parks. GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar told the officials concerned to assess the facilities and other amenities such as open gymnasiums, play equipment and study places that can be developed in the parks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad Memory Garden
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp