Pune-based businessman held for extortion in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) police has arrested a Pune-based businessman for extorting Rs 3.60 crore from a city trader. The accused, Kapil Rajendra Kumar Bheti, has an explosive manufacturing and trading business in Maharashtra and other States. According to the police, Bheti is known to the complainant, A Vijay Kumar, and his brother A Raj Kumar of Hyderabad.

They were also involved in the explosives business and had a valid licence. But when Raj was arrested by the RGIA police for transporti n g 1 0 tonnes of a m m o n i a without permission, Bheti assured Vijay that he would get the case closed and demanded `1 crore to give as bribe to the police. “We gave Bheti `60 lakh through a hawala agent.

He demanded Rs 2 crore to manage the senior cops, after which we handed over Rs 1.50 crore. But I could only come out after getting bail and transferred another `35 lakh to Bheti’s account out of fear,” Raj said. They accused Bheti of threatening them. The police produced him before the court for judicial remand. Last year, a Special Operation Team raided a godown belonging to the complainant’s company at Bhongir and registered a case.