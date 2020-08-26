Six-pack plus silk saree feels empowering, says Fitness trainer Kiran Dembla

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

HYDERABAD: We all know that the secret behind Tollywood star Anushka Shetty’s sensational body is celebrity fitness trainer Kiran Dembla. But the secret behind Kiran’s own new transformed look is her upcoming birthday. Her recent picture in a orange-blue silk saree with traditional haaram and gold jewellery flauntinig her six-pack has been going viral with everyone applauding the combo.

What made her choose this look? Kiran says, “This festive month made me feel like dressing up and celebrating myself. It’s normal to pose in a vest or a bikini to show off my muscles and six pack. But to combine it with a feminine outfit like saree makes the six-pack look even more powerful.

If you see the Indian Goddesses, they always wear jewellery, silk sarees and still pose with their weapons such as swords, bow and arrow, spear etc. My arms are my ammunition and I wanted to feel empowered. So I chose this look. And of course, break the stereotype “ she explains. The 45-year-old fitness expert said she spent two hours a day, five days a week for eight months to sport this killer look.

Kiran’s story was featured in Official Humans of Bombay, a human interest story portal, where she recounts her journey, from being a complacent homemaker to the fitness instructor to Tollywood stars such as Tamannaah Bhatia and director SS Rajamouli. She talks about how she had to train for her Budapest bodybuilding competition and had to eat eggs at a time when the family was mourning the father-in-law’s death. She says it is the mental strength that matters more than anything else.

“I have people panicking that they are not able to train in a gym and that the gap that they got to due to Covid-19 will derail the progress they have done last year. “Don’t rush to the gym or panic because you cannot workout or fear that it is unsafe to work out in sweaty gyms. At-home workouts are equally good. You can literally use anything to exercise and challenge your body. Use your terrace, balcony, window, work station, bed or dining table to train yourself.

The gym gives you the feeling of belonging with everyone else on their fitness journey but working out form home works out great too,” she chides those who have been bemoaning their lack of fitness levels currently. Kiran says nothing much has changed. In fact she is more stoked than ever as she has just taken up a big exciting project about which she cannot talk now. “In 2021, the world will sit up and notice Kiran Dembla,” she says. Three cheers to that.

