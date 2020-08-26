STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Six-pack plus silk saree feels empowering, says Fitness trainer Kiran Dembla

Kiran is more stoked than ever as she has just taken up a big exciting project about which she cannot talk now.

Published: 26th August 2020 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Celebrity fitness trainer Kiran Dembla

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  We all know that the secret behind Tollywood star Anushka Shetty’s sensational body is celebrity fitness trainer Kiran Dembla. But the secret behind Kiran’s own new transformed look is her upcoming birthday. Her recent picture in a orange-blue silk saree with traditional haaram and gold jewellery flauntinig her six-pack has been going viral with everyone applauding the combo.

What made her choose this look? Kiran says, “This festive month made me feel like dressing up and celebrating myself. It’s normal to pose in a vest or a bikini to show off my muscles and six pack. But to combine it with a feminine outfit like saree makes the six-pack look even more powerful.

If you see the Indian Goddesses, they always wear jewellery, silk sarees and still pose with their weapons such as swords, bow and arrow, spear etc. My arms are my ammunition and I wanted to feel empowered. So I chose this look. And of course, break the stereotype “ she explains.  The 45-year-old fitness expert said she spent two hours a day, five days a week for eight months to sport this killer look. 

Kiran’s story was featured in Official Humans of Bombay, a human interest story portal, where she recounts her journey, from being a complacent homemaker to the fitness instructor to Tollywood stars such as Tamannaah Bhatia and director SS Rajamouli. She talks about how she had to train for her Budapest bodybuilding competition and had to eat eggs at a time when the family was mourning the father-in-law’s death. She says it is the mental strength that matters more than anything else.

“I have people panicking that they are not able to train in a gym and that the gap that they got to due to Covid-19 will derail the progress they have done last year. “Don’t rush to the gym or panic because you cannot workout or fear that it is unsafe to work out in sweaty gyms. At-home workouts are equally good. You can literally use anything to exercise and challenge your body. Use your terrace, balcony, window, work station, bed or dining table to train yourself.

The gym gives you the feeling of belonging with everyone else on their fitness journey but working out form home works out great too,” she chides those who have been bemoaning their lack of fitness levels currently. Kiran says nothing much has changed. In fact she is more stoked than ever as she has just taken up a big exciting project about which she cannot talk now. “In 2021, the world will sit up and notice Kiran Dembla,” she says. Three cheers to that. 

— Manju Latha Kalanidhi  kalanidhi@newindianexpress.com  @mkalanidhi

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kiran Dembla fitness trainer Anushka Shetty
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp