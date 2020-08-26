STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The 'new normal' is everything but normal

The first week or so passed by just staying put, spending time with family and constantly updating ourselves with the news.

Ameen Barazandeh, founder and pastry chef, Feranoz

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  What was supposed to be a day-long national bandh progressed fast into an almost two-month full-fledged lockdown that none of us hardly got any time to comprehend as to what was happening around us. Like everyone, we were scared for our lives. At first, the only thought that crossed our mind was the safety and well being of our loved ones, but soon the thought of managing Feranoz, a European themed patisserie that me and Hossein (my brother) run, hit us hard. 

The first week or so passed by just staying put, spending time with family and constantly updating ourselves with the news. We were quite clear that we would have to provide for every employee in whatever capacity we could so that their livelihood isn’t affected. 

In spite of all the hardships that followed in the weeks post the lockdown, what helped us face each day with positivity was our time spent with our family. Right from the morning tea together, to our countless disagreements on the lunch/dinner menu, each moment was so heartfelt and fulfilling. 

Weeks passed by and eventually, there was news of lockdown being lifted in a phased manner. Being a business owner, you don’t get the leisure of choosing if you should stay at home or take the more difficult route of resuming your operations. Initially, it was very challenging to just step out of the home, let alone bake commercially.

The ‘new normal’, as everyone termed it, felt everything apart from normal. From maintaining six feet distance while working to wearing face masks all the time, to sanitising every few minutes, the list was just endless. What seemed like a task at first soon became normal, courtesy of constant education and lots of effort from each one of us to make sure we get through the day without compromising on safety.

All of us at Feranoz and also at home are just thankful for each passing day, and we hope all of us stay safe until this pandemic comes to an end. Employees were instructed to sanitise the work areas, swiping machines, display glass, monitor, cash register and all other surfaces every hour. Apart from the face mask, all employees were tested for temperature every four hours.  It was a whole lot of work but we all took it up as a challenge and blended it into our work and lives. 

–Ameen Barazandeh, founder and pastry chef, Feranoz

