STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Roof of 154-year old Sultan Bazar school collapses due to rain

The school principal, Shivram Prasad, the building was abandoned in 2016 after a new building was constructed for school children.

Published: 27th August 2020 10:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 10:52 PM   |  A+A-

Roof of Anglo Vernacular School collapses due to incessant rain in Hyderabad. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan)

Roof of Anglo Vernacular School collapses due to incessant rain in Hyderabad. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The roof of 154-year-old Anglo Vernacular school, now known as Sultan Bazar Government Boys School at Sultan Bazar collapsed during the wee hours on Thursday.

According to the school principal, Shivram Prasad, the building was abandoned in 2016 after a new building was constructed for school children. However, children still had to walk under the cement sheet roof to reach the toilets, which are located on the other side of the heritage building.  

Heritage Activist, Anuradha Reddy, said the building, an architectural marvel, was under utter desolation due to sheer neglect by the authorities. In November 2019, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation
(GHMC) joined a walk along with Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) members to see if the building can be restored.  "GHMC took no action was taken thereafter," said Anuradha Reddy, who is also the state convenor of INTACH.   

A few months ago when The New Indian Express visited the site, the roof of the building was in place, while the other portions of the building, which included ceilings and walls of rooms (then, classrooms) on either side of the main hall (whose roof has collapsed), had collapsed and few that remained damp, dilapidated were falling apart with the progressing time.  

'Marmaduke Pickthall' an Englishman was the first principal of the ‘Chudderghat Anglo Vernacular School’ which was constructed, according to the inaugural stone in the year 1866.  Sultan Bazar clock tower, with which the school building shares its compound wall was constructed in the year 1865.

According to INTACH convener, the structure will be inspected soon. "We will inspect the structure and see if it can be restored. If restored, it can be converted into a hall for school children." 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anglo Vernacular Sultan Bazar school
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp