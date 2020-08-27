STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Special therapy for special children

While the pandemic has disrupted the lives of children all over the world, it has, sadly, caused unprecedented mental stress for kids with disabilities.

Published: 27th August 2020 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Express illustration by Tapas Ranjan

Express illustration by Tapas Ranjan

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Schools are closed and will remain so until what seems like an eternity. It has been a harrowing time for parents as children with special needs are bound to get more restless in the absence of regular therapy sessions. Many kids with disabilities find comfort in the routine, and if that is jeopardised they tend to behave differently, much to the dismay of parents and guardians. 

Seven-year-old Aarna suffers from Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and has started exhibiting attention-seeking behaviour for the past one month. Ten-year-old Madhav (name changed), attends school but is non-verbal. He used to learn from a special education teacher. His moods worsened after his school was shut in March due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.  

Eight-year-old Viren, who was a regular for a one-to-one session at a therapy clinic, started showing severe behavioural changes. Like many other elders, his parents’ explored options and much to their delight, they came across online speech therapy. Welcome to the new system that is gradually gaining recognition and acceptance for its proven benefits for special children. The online classes are coming as a boon during these turbulent times. Therapists specially trained for online therapy make the sessions interesting and keep the child engaged.

The importance of online sessions for special children has been put across appropriately by experts in the field. An important factor, they caution, is in involving parents and guardians into the system. According to Meeta Grovor, who has served at Saandeepani, a centre for healing and curative education, for over seven years: “Since screen-time is neither possible nor advised for children, we are conducting online bi-weekly sessions for parents, who, in turn, can help continue the therapy.

Teachers meet mothers on a bi-weekly basis and put in place a workable daily routine. Once a week, we work with all the parents together and this interaction enables them to share their day-to-day challenges and how they are facing the ordeal. As most children on the autism spectrum respond well to music, we invite a therapist to come online at regular intervals.” Taking it a step further is Nitin Bindlish, CEO of Mom’s Belief, which is a mental health care provider for adults and children.

He points out that as soon as the lockdown came into force in March, Mom’s Belief encouraged parents of kids with special needs, who were registered with their centres, to switch to an online therapy model. Mom’s Belief launched a teletherapy-based model as a part of the Comprehensive Online Home Program, which aims to empower parents of special needs children. For a personalised touch, they customise an Individualised Education Plan (IEP) for every child. 

Elaborating the other intricacies, Dr Garima Vegivada, clinical director, Speech Language Pathology, Hear ‘N’ Say Clinic, Secunderabad, says, “Special children have unique needs and deserve greater personal attention, continuous engagement and more consistent care. Tele-rehabilitation has widely been practised abroad but is not popular in India because of poor tele-connectivity.

However, with Covid-19, we have seamlessly moved online and tele-rehabilitation has become a real possibility.” Parents are relieved with the system that is evolving. Aarna’s mother, Sudha, says the team at Saandeepani started online classes for parents a few weeks back. Based on the kid’s needs, they plan activities such as sensory, and oral-motor besides training the parents through Eurythmy sessions. 
Shourya, 10, was diagnosed with autism at the age of two. He attended school at Saandeepani, which closed in March. “We were not prepared for it. However, a ray of hope has come in the form of these online sessions for parents,” explains Shourya’s mother Praveena.

Meeta Grovor lists must-do activities for children

  • Regular bedtime and meal times
  • A daily rhythm thought of a day in advance but being flexible if needed
  • Involve the children in age-appropriate household chores like washing dishes, watering plants, folding clothes
  • Physical activity like walking or exercise bike
  • Relaxing activities like music and painting
  • Healthy interaction with family members other than the primary care giver
  • Most importantly, some ME time for the primary care giver
  • Reach out to parents of other children with special needs for ideas and support

— Tamanna S Mehdi  tamanna@newindianexpress.com  @tamannamehdi

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
therapy
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp