STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC demolishes 5-floor building in Mehdipatnam

With the onset of the monsoon, GHMC has taken up demolition of old, unauthorised buildings; 119 structures have been demolished this year

Published: 28th August 2020 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC workers demoliting an illegal 6th floor building near NMDC Mehidipatnam in hyderabad on Thursday.

GHMC workers demoliting an illegal 6th floor building near NMDC Mehidipatnam in hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An unauthorised, multi-storied, under-construction building was demolished in Humayun Nagar of Mehdipatnam Circle on Thursday by the town planning wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).GHMC authorities, along with police personnel and workers, arrived at the building on Thursday morning and started demolishing the entire structure consisting of a stilt plus five floors. Officials said the building was unauthorised and they had earlier issued four notices under Sections 461, 452 (1), 452 (2) and 636 of the GHMC Act to the owner of the building. Despite the notices being issued on different occasions, the owner did not respond to them and went ahead with the construction.

GHMC on demolition drive
As many as 119 dilapidated and structurally weak buildings and unauthorised structures have been demolished this year by the town planning wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), as against 453 demolished last year.Since the past two months, in light of the monsoon season, the civic body has actively taken up demolitions of old and unauthorised structures through special drives. This year, 89 partially damaged  buildings which were were repaired by the respective owners.

Apart from demolitions, GHMC vacated owners and tenants residing in four old buildings, while two structures were sealed by taking up special drives. GHMC officials informed that notices were issued to owners of 310 structures. However, in case of most vulnerable structures, the civic body took up precautionary measures in advance, such as vacating inmates, sealing the buildings, erecting barricades around the structure and displaying notices cautioning the public not to move around the structure.

In the past four years, GHMC demolished about 2,000 dilapidated buildings. A total of 485 structures were demolished in the year 2016, 294 in 2017, 402 in 2018, and 453 in 2019. The 310 old structures to which notices have been issued would be removed in a phased manner by taking all precautions.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GHMC Mehdipatnam building demolition
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Supreme Court allows states to make quota within quota for SC/ST
New, unique clusters of Type-2 diabetes found among Indians
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says Centre
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Universities can't promote students sans final year exams by Sept 30: SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp