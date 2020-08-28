GHMC demolishes 5-floor building in Mehdipatnam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An unauthorised, multi-storied, under-construction building was demolished in Humayun Nagar of Mehdipatnam Circle on Thursday by the town planning wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).GHMC authorities, along with police personnel and workers, arrived at the building on Thursday morning and started demolishing the entire structure consisting of a stilt plus five floors. Officials said the building was unauthorised and they had earlier issued four notices under Sections 461, 452 (1), 452 (2) and 636 of the GHMC Act to the owner of the building. Despite the notices being issued on different occasions, the owner did not respond to them and went ahead with the construction.

GHMC on demolition drive

As many as 119 dilapidated and structurally weak buildings and unauthorised structures have been demolished this year by the town planning wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), as against 453 demolished last year.Since the past two months, in light of the monsoon season, the civic body has actively taken up demolitions of old and unauthorised structures through special drives. This year, 89 partially damaged buildings which were were repaired by the respective owners.

Apart from demolitions, GHMC vacated owners and tenants residing in four old buildings, while two structures were sealed by taking up special drives. GHMC officials informed that notices were issued to owners of 310 structures. However, in case of most vulnerable structures, the civic body took up precautionary measures in advance, such as vacating inmates, sealing the buildings, erecting barricades around the structure and displaying notices cautioning the public not to move around the structure.

In the past four years, GHMC demolished about 2,000 dilapidated buildings. A total of 485 structures were demolished in the year 2016, 294 in 2017, 402 in 2018, and 453 in 2019. The 310 old structures to which notices have been issued would be removed in a phased manner by taking all precautions.

