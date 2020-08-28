STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Keesara bribery case: ACB officials concludes questioning

ACB officials grilled Srinath Yadav on how he was able to produce `1.10 crore to bribe the accused officer.

Published: 28th August 2020 08:57 AM

ACB officials count the cash received by Keesara tahsildar E Nagaraju as bribe. (Right) Nagaraju looks on

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials questioned the four accused in the Keesara bribery case for the third consecutive day on Thursday. The accused  — Keesara tahsildar Erva Balaraju Nagaraju, Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) Sai Raj, businessman Chowla Srinath Yadav and middleman Anji Reddy were later produced before the court for judicial remand. 

ACB officials grilled Srinath Yadav on how he was able to produce `1.10 crore to bribe the accused officer. The accused were also grilled on the involvement of other senior officials. On Thursday, former tahsildar Nagaraju reportedly said he had not accepted a bribe, and the amount in question was a transaction connected to his private affairs. 

Keesara bribery case ACB
